Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream Tuesday

    Get ready for another free guilty pleasure.

    Ben & Jerry's scoop shops are scooping out their ice cream for free tomorrow all around the world.

    From noon until 8 p.m., the popular ice cream company's stores will give everyone who stops by a cone of your favorite flavor for free. 

    It's the company's way to say thanks for another year of success, according to Ben & Jerry's Facebook event.

    Every year there are long lines, so the company has come up with 10 ways to pass the line time like talking to strangers and starting a sing-a-long.

    Ben & Jerry's has been giving free cones away since 1979.

