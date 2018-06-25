BET Awards 2018: Winners list

LOS ANGELES - The 2018 BET Awards aired Sunday at from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled leads the nominations with six, but close behind are Kendrick Lamar with five nominations and SZA and Migos with four nods each.
All four nominees are performers at the show, which is hosted by Jamie Foxx.
Some of the other nominees include Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Cardi B, and Drake.
The full list of winners, indicated in bold italics, are listed below.
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyonce
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
SZA featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Migos featuring Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”
BEST GROUP
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
BEST COLLABORATION
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “LOYALTY.”
DJ Khaled featuring Future, Beyonce and JAY-Z, “Top Off”
Cardi B featuring 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana featuring Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Migos featuring Drake, “Walk It Like I Talk It”
DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
BEST NEW ARTIST
GoldLink
SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong’o
Letitia Wright
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg featuring B. Slade, “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp, “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leondard featuring Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Taylor
BEST MOVIE
“A Wrinkle In Time”
“Black Panther”
“Girls Trip”
“Mudbound”
“Detroit”
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Elana Meyers Taylor
Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
LeBron James
Odell Beckam Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
BET HER AWARD
Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”
Lizzo, “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma featuring Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DJ Khaled, “Grateful”
Migos, “Culture II”
SZA, “Ctrl”
Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
JAY-Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar and various artists, “Black Panther”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Stormzy (UK)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Davido (Nigeria)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Niska (France)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Stefflon Don (UK)
J Hus (UK)
Dadju (France)
Booba (France)
HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Naomi Walder
Mamoudou Gassama
James Shaw Jr.
Justin Blackman
Anthony Borges
Shaun King
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Anita Baker
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}