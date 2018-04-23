Beyoncé, Google announce more HBCU scholarships

Beyoncé has partnered with Google to give more scholarships this year.
The singer’s BeyGOOD initiative initially announced a $100,000 donation to four historically black colleges April 16, just after Beyonce’s Coachella headlining set.
The announcement last week said that $25,000 each will go to Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, as part of the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.
On Monday, BeyGOOD announced that Google.org will match Beyoncé’ original $100,000 grant with scholarships to benefit HBCUs at Texas Southern University in Houston; Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee; Morehouse College in Atlanta; and Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana.
Texas Southern is in Beyoncé’s hometown, and Fisk University of the alma mater of her father, Mathew Knowles. Knowles is also a professor at Texas Southern’s School of Communication.
