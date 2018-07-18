Bicyclist ignores roadblocks, rides onto opening drawbridge

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman had to be treated for injuries after paying no heed to barriers on a drawbridge in the process of opening.
The woman, whose name has not been released, fell into the gap between the road and the moving section of the bridge, WISN reported.
It happened on July 4, but was just recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Good Samaritans pulled the woman out of the gap. She was taken to an area hospital for facial injuries, WISN reported.
The bridge was opened to allow boats that were at a fireworks show through, The Post Crescent reported. Once the bridge operator noticed what happened, he left it open until the woman was rescued.
