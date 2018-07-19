Billy Joel fans get big surprise at 100th Madison Square Garden show: Bruce Springsteen

The Piano Man meets The Boss.
As Billy Joel celebrated his 100th concert at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, he announced to concertgoers that he was going to have a guest sing a duet with him and that the guest was a winner of a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, WNBC reported.
Bruce Springsteen then came onto the stage to the screams of “BRUCE!”
He sang “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before he jumped on top of the piano to perform “Born to Run.”
Billy and the band back up The Boss on "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"! #BillyJoelMSG100— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 19, 2018
After the two-song set, Springsteen left the stage but not without a hug between the two iconic performers and not before Springsteen gave Joel a kiss on his head, WNBC reported.
The 100th show was the continuation of performances that started in 2014 when he began a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s to 💯 more. #BillyJoelMSG100 pic.twitter.com/ibef2pJd88— MSG (@TheGarden) July 19, 2018
He performed his classics like “New York State of Mind” and “Uptown Girl” and finished his more than two-hour concert with “This Is the Time,” WNBC reported.
Goodnight from The World's Greatest Arena! Here's to the next 100 shows #BillyJoelMSG200 😉— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 19, 2018
