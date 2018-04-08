  • 'Black Panther' tops 'Titanic,' takes No. 3 spot on all-time box office list

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    "Black Panther" made a "Titanic"-sized gain at the box office this weekend, passing James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster to become the No. 3 highest-grossing movie ever in the United States.

    According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler's superhero film topped "Titanic," which grossed $659.5 million domestically, on Saturday. 

    Several media outlets shared the news in what Mashable called the "most obvious box office headline ever":

    "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," with $936.7 million, and "Avatar," with $760.5 million, hold the top two spots.

