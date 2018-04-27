0 Blind dachshund reunited with pit bull pal, after being separated

A blind dachshund and a pit bull who had bonded and were adopted together were removed from the adopter’s house after the sightless hound was found Wednesday wandering along the road 100 miles away.

OJ, a 12-year-old blind dachshund, and Blue Dozer a 6-year-old pit bull, were surrendered to the Richmond Animal Care and Control when their owner became homeless April 20 but were quickly adopted after their story went viral, according to WTVR.

The woman, who is not being identified, had adopted the pair Sunday, saying she could take care of both animals; however, by Wednesday OJ was found by a stranger on the side of the road.

After hours of negotiations, the woman returned Blue Dozer and the two dogs were reunited, according to WTVR.

“Our main concern is, they needed to be together,” Christie Chipps Peters, director of the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter, told The Washington Post. “They’re a unique, bonded pair. OJ can’t see well, and he needed his buddy with him.”

The shelter does not plan to adopt out the dogs again just yet.

“We will not be doing anything with OJ & Dozer in the next few days other than snuggling them together,” a shelter spokeswoman said on Facebook.

But this time, whoever adopts the pair will have to sign a contract ensuring they stay together.

