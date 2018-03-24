  • Blockbuster founder, former Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga dead at 80

    By: Jason Lieser, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    Longtime South Florida sports owner, philanthropist and businessman H. Wayne Huizenga died Friday. He was 80.

    >> Read more trending news

    Huizenga owned the Miami Dolphins and their stadium for 15 years and was the initial owner of the Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers.

    In business, he started Waste Management in the 1960s, was the catalyst behind Blockbuster Video’s growth in the 1980s and ’90s and created AutoNation.

    Huizenga was involved in various charities and funded the business school bearing his name at Nova Southeastern University.

    He bought a small portion of the Dolphins in 1990 and became full owner of the team three years later. They went to the playoffs seven times during his ownership, and South Florida hosted three Super Bowls.

    Huizenga sold the team to Stephen Ross over the course of 2008 and 2009. He sold the Marlins in 1998 and the Panthers in 2001.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blockbuster founder, former Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga dead at 80

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man accused of brutal beating of boy hopes the two can be friends

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother accused of drinking in car, firing gun while kids in backseat

  • Headline Goes Here

    While students link arms at rallies, Trump hits the links in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Kings teammates offer to cover Stephon Clark's funeral expenses