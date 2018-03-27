Blue Bell reveals new ice cream flavor

Blue Bell’s newest limited edition flavor combines the best of several worlds into one, but the best news might be that you can order it and have it shipped anywhere in the U.S.
🍦Blue 🍦Bell 🍦has 🍦a 🍦new 🍦flavor🍦 https://t.co/N1heG0t4z0— Austin 360 (@austin360) March 26, 2018
At first glance, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough might seem to be targeting the cookie dough ice cream fans, but upon closer inspection, you’ll see that it’s the people who love peanut butter cookies and chocolate — aka people who also love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — who will be seeking out this flavor.
The Brenham-based ice creamery often releases limited edition flavors, which sometimes sell out quickly. This flavor is available in 1/2 gallon and pint sizes, and it’s one of dozens of flavors you can order ($129 for four 1/2 gallons) to have shipped anywhere in the U.S. You can’t place the order online, but you can call 979-836-7977 to find out more.
Look for our new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream-a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined w/tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks! In stores beginning today. Available for a limited time in the pint and half gallon sizes. #bluebell pic.twitter.com/dT0NIVymvA— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) March 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}