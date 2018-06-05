Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream flavor hits stores for limited time

BRENHAM, Texas - Just as temperatures are starting to soar, Blue Bell is bringing back another limited-edition ice cream flavor to help you cool down.
According to KDFW, the Brenham, Texas-based creamery announced the return of its Southern Blackberry Cobbler flavor Monday.
"Ring the dessert bell!" the company tweeted Monday morning. "Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. In stores beginning today!"
Ice cream lovers can can get the flavor by the pint or half-gallon, the Houston Chronicle reported. A half-cup serving has 180 calories, 9 grams of fat and 17 grams of sugar, according to the Blue Bell website.
