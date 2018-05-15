  • Body found in D.C. water system

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating after a body was pulled from a water-pumping facility near the Kennedy Center Tuesday morning. 

    Police officials told ABC 7 that officers were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the Potomac pumping station, where the body was found by a water system employee who was checking a sewer trap. 

    Fox 5 reported that the body was that of a man. No other information about the person was immediately available. 

    An ABC 7 reporter at the scene said the body was found pushed against a screen that filters wastewater. Authorities believe the body traveled through the sewer system.

    The incident did not affect the area’s drinking water, the reporter tweeted

    A District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority spokesman told Fox 5 that heavy rains Monday night may have pushed the body through the sewer system to where it was found. 

    The Potomac station is located just south of the Kennedy Center, near Theodore Roosevelt Bridge.

