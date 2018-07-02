0 Body of Georgia student pulled from Mississippi River after concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The body of a Georgia college student was recovered from the Mississippi River Sunday, after friends saw the man fall into the river Friday after a concert.

Pace Ervin Taylor, 19, who attended Valdosta State University, was walking along the river near Memphis Friday night when he slipped and fell in, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. The Tallahassee, Fla., native was a rising sophomore and a member of the Mu Nu Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Inc., VSU said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

Bad news all around. My heart and prayers truly go out for Pace, his family, and friends. #RIP https://t.co/t25cwPIAty — Lawyers, Guns, & Money (@Cubguy1908) July 2, 2018

Taylor was with friends at a Widespread Panic concert on the Mud Island peninsula when he jumped a concrete barrier wall and made his way to the river bank, Memphis police said.

The victim has still not been located. https://t.co/zArc7EZ0A1 pic.twitter.com/yLoFboYBD3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018

Police announced Sunday afternoon that a body was recovered from the river. Taylor’s mother confirmed to local ABC affiliate WATN-TV that it was her son.

Taylor’s friends said they were leaving the concert when Taylor made a joke about jumping in the river because it was so hot, the Daily Times reported. His friends tried to help him, but the current was too strong and he was swept away.

The family will have a service for him Friday, according to the newspaper.

"The death of a student affects the entire VSU community, and every member of our Blazer Nation family sends the deepest expressions of sympathy to Pace’s family and friends as they process this devastating loss," a spokesman for the university said in the statement.

