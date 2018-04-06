Body of missing 4-year-old boy found in river, 9 days after he disappeared

A 4-year-old boy’s body was found Friday morning in a Georgia river, ending a nine-day search.
Beau Rabon was discovered just before 8:35 a.m. in the Chattahoochee River, five days after his 27-year-old father, James Rabon, was pulled from the river on Easter Sunday, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
James Rabon with his son, Beau. Beau’s body was found Friday in the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia, five days after his father’s body was found on Easter Sunday. The pair were fishing on March 28 when the boy slipped into the river from the embankment. James Rabon went in to try and rescue him and also drowned. (GoFundMe)
The father and child weren’t wearing life jackets when they went fishing from the bank about 250 yards south of Oliver Dam in Columbus, Georgia on March 28, according to Columbus fire officials.
The boy fell into the water and his father went in to rescue him, authorities told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
When witnesses saw them go under they notified authorities, and an extensive search began.
Capt. Daniel Hord, a diver and 14-year Columbus fire department veteran, told the newspaper that divers rotated to stay fresh during what Hord said was the longest dive operation he’s been on.
The Georgia DNR, Georgia Power and the Corps of Engineers helped in the search.
“We never lost our resolve,” Columbus fire Battalion Chief Bryan Watson said during a news conference Friday.
He said searchers — including two divers from the Department of Natural Resources in Columbia, S.C., and eight from the Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services — wouldn’t quit.
>> Related: Father, 4-year-old son possibly drowned while fishing on Chattahoochee River
“We gave our word to the family that we would find this kid,” Watson said. “We gave the family closure.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}