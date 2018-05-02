Boy, 1, hospitalized after alleged beating at day care; mom says worker blamed 2-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana mom is looking for answers after she says her 1-year-old son was beaten at day care, leaving his face bloody, cut and swollen.
According to WXIN-TV, Tiffany Griffin said an employee at the Kiddiegarden day care in Indianapolis called her Monday to say her son, Jesse, had been hurt. When Griffin saw the boy's injuries, she punched the worker, who claimed that a 2-year-old girl had attacked Jesse.
Griffin said there's "no way" that the girl caused Jesse's injuries.
"She didn't look like she was the violent type, and her mom said she wasn't the violent type," Griffin told WXIN.
The boy was being examined at a nearby hospital. No one has been arrested, but police are continuing to investigate the incident, WXIN reported.
In a statement, Kiddiegarden said it was "deeply saddened about what took place," WXIN reported.
"This was truly a sad, shocking and unfortunate event," the statement read, in part. "We have been diligently working with law enforcement, child protective services, as well as state agencies on this matter. We have been fully cooperative and transparent with law enforcement to complete their investigation."
The licensed day care "has never had any accusations of abuse or maltreatment from any of our children or parents," the statement also said.
The worker reportedly was fired, WXIN reported.
