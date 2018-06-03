  • Boy, 11, thwarts car thief, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HARTFORD, Conn. - An 11-year-old, waiting in his father’s running car, thwarted a car theft Saturday when a man jumped in and tried to take off in it, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The boy’s father went inside a McDonald’s restaurant and left the car running in the parking lot when Edward Asberry, 44, jumped in it around 8:20 a.m. and took off, according to WVIT

    When the boy realized it was not his father, he began hitting Asberry to the point the suspected thief stopped the vehicle, grabbed a book bag and fled, police said. 

    He was located shortly afterward and the car was returned to the boy’s father.

    Asberry was arrested and charged with kidnapping, larceny and risk of injury to a minor, according to WVIT

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 11, thwarts car thief, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida firefighter dies after boat collision at Grand Prix of the Sea

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former 'Teacher of the Year' arrested on sexual assault charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man arrested for drowning dog that bit young daughter, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man fatally stabbed for eating roommate's groceries, police say