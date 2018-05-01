  • Boy found safe after photo of grandfather duct-taping him sparked Amber Alert, police say

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    TACOMA, Wash. - Police have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for a 10-year-old boy in Tacoma, Washington, on Monday. 

    About 4 p.m., there was a report of a child abduction at DeLong Elementary School, located at 4901 S. 14th St. 

    Witnesses told police a child was duct-taped and put into a car by a man who then drove away.

    Police issued an Amber Alert because they had a description of the vehicle, The News Tribune reported.

    On Monday night, Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the boy was found safe with family members. 

    According to investigators, the boy's grandfather called 911 after seeing himself on the news. 

    Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the grandfather was trying to restrain the boy.

    The News Tribune reported the boy does not attend DeLong Elementary but was dropped off by a bus from the Tacoma school he does attend. His grandfather was there to pick him up.

    The Amber Alert has been canceled and the investigation is ongoing. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

