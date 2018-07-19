0 Bread, Swiss Rolls sold at Walmart, Food Lion, H-E-B recalled for potential salmonella presence

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Flowers Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on various Swiss Rolls sold under brand names at Walmart, Food Lion, H-E-B and others due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient. The Thomasville, Georgia-based company has also recalling Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread.

“The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier,” the company said in a Wednesday news release. “No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.”

Walmart’s Great Value brand of Swiss rolls is included in the recall, as well as Mrs. Freshley’s Swiss Rolls, Food Lion Swiss Rolls, H-E-B Swiss Rolls, Baker’s Treat Swiss Rolls and Market Square Swiss Rolls.

Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread has been distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina according to the news release.

The recalled products are:

Mrs. Freshley’s Swiss Rolls - 4-count, 7.2-ounce packages with UPC No. 072250011907, best by/enjoy by dates 10/09/18 through 10/19/18.

Mrs. Freshley’s Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 12-ounce packages with UPC No. 072250903233, best by/enjoy by date 10/14/18.

Food Lion Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 13-ounce packages with UPC No. 035826092779, best by/enjoy by date 10/16/18.

H-E-B Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 12-ounce packages with UPC No. 0412202965830, best by/enjoy by date 9/19/18.

Baker’s Treat Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 13-ounce packages with UPC No. 041498188382 best by/enjoy by dates 9/21/18 through 9/28/18.

Market Square Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 12-ounce packages with UPC No. 087381760556.

Great Value Swiss Rolls - 6-count, 13-ounce packages with UPC No. 078742147550 best by/enjoy by dates 9/17/2018 through 9/25/2018.

Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread with UPC No. 071316001180, best by/enjoy by dates 07/16/18 through 7/28/18.

Customers with the affected products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or contact the center by email at flowerfoods.com/contact/customers.

More information on the recall can be found at flowersfoods.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a salmonella is a bacteria. A salmonella infection can be fatal for young children, frail people, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

The CDC estimates salmonella causes 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the United States each year.

