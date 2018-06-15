  • Singer Robbie Williams makes obscene gesture at World Cup opening ceremony

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MOSCOW - English singer Robbie Williams made an obscene gesture toward the camera during the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow, ESPN reported.

    Williams was singing at Luzhniki Stadium when he gestured with his middle finger. The 44-year-old pop star had been criticized before the event for agreeing to participate in the ceremony.

    “Robbie Williams emerged, busked his way through a medley of his two-decade old hits and was gone again in a pleasing hurry,” the Independent reported.

    Williams said he was told not to use his song “Party Like a Russian,” which was seen as mocking Russia. Before his gesture, Williams added the line “I did this for free,” to the lyrics of one of his songs, ESPN reported.

    Fox issued a statement apologizing for showing the gesture on television.

    "The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was a newsworthy event produced by a third party and carried live on Fox," the statement said. "As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during Robbie Williams' performance and we apologize."

    The Russian soccer team played immediately after the ceremony and won its first match, shutting out Saudi Arabia 5-0.

