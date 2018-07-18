Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show is coming to Netflix

If you couldn’t get a ticket to Bruce Springsteen’s lauded appearances on Broadway, at least there’s the TV version.
Netflix will launch “Springsteen on Broadway” on Dec. 15, the same night as the artist’s final show of what will be a 236-performance run at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.
Springsteen’s historic series of intimate, acoustic solo concerts began in October 2017 and has been extended three times after its initial eight-week run.
Based on his autobiography, “Born to Run,” Springsteen’s one-man event does feature a special appearance by his wife, Patti Scialfa.
The show is directed and produced by Emmy-winner Thom Zimny, who will also produce the film version along with Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, tour director George Travis and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.
“Springsteen on Broadway” will launch globally on @Netflix on December 15, 2018, which is also the final night of Springsteen’s completely sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. Read more at https://t.co/QotghGzUi0 pic.twitter.com/k6zIBqMwrM— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 18, 2018
