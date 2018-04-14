Bruins donate raffle proceeds to help fallen officer's family

BOSTON - Two days after a Yarmouth police officer was fatally shot on duty, the Bruins are looking to make a difference for the officer's family.
The Boston Bruins Foundation will be donating their 50/50 raffle proceeds Saturday night to the family of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. Gannon was shot and killed in Barnstable Thursday night while serving a warrant for firearms violations.
Gannon was allegedly shot by 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, who police say was hiding in the attic when the shooting occurred and barricaded himself for an hour before being arrested.
The Bruins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday night. The game will start at 8 p.m., an hour after a vigil being held to remember Gannon.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted his support for the move, encouraging Bruins fans to jump in on the action Saturday night.
Who’s hitting the b’s game?? We’ll help the cause people! https://t.co/35wLwjg0YB— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 14, 2018
Fans can follow along with the updated pot total during the game at this link, and can buy tickets for the raffle to support Gannon's family both in the arena and online until the start of the third period.
