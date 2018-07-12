Build-A-Bear chaos: Stores shut down after unprecedented lines at malls nationwide

Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” day is causing huge lines and chaos in malls across the country.
Lines for the sale -- which allows customers to pay their age for any bear -- are so long that Build-A-Bear had to shut them down.
Authorities told stores to close the lines and not accept additional customers, due to crowd and safety concerns, the company stated.
**Urgent Alert:— Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018
Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible. https://t.co/aSFfPCcfsG pic.twitter.com/WZJ53tOAEH
People at the Carolina State Mall told WSOC they had been waiting in line for over three hours.
Never thought I’d be tweeting about this. Build-A-Bear offers “pay your child’s age” promotion at stores nationwide. This is Carolina Place Mall. Some I talked to have been in line 3 hours. Others went home frustrated with a voucher for $15 off. Police are limiting crowds. pic.twitter.com/tLAAnkBL2V— Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) July 12, 2018
Viewer Lukas Hopper sent WSOC video from inside, showing lines wrapped around the interior perimeter of the mall and spilling outside.
KIRO reports that over 5,000 people lined up outside the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Washington.
There were huge lines at the Alderwood Mall in Snohomish County and Westfield Southcenter Build-A-Bear locations as well.
In Florida, WFTV found shoppers were willing to pay cash for a spot in line at one mall.
Other long lines were spotted across the country.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}