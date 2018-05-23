Burmese python loose in Indiana neighborhood after escaping from owner

A Burmese python escaped from its owner and is now missing in a neighborhood in Beech Grove, Indiana.
The snake, named Vine, disappeared five days ago, according to WISH-TV.
The owner released this video of the snake lounging in a small pond.
Here is a video of the missing Burmese Python, named Vine. She has been missing for about five days. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/YfjtSlc3XN— Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) May 22, 2018
Police are asking anyone who sees the 14-foot-long snake not to approach it, but to call 911, according to a statement from Beech Grove Police Capt. Robert Mercuri, WRTV reported.
>> Related: Burmese python swallows baby white-tailed deer weighing more than itself
Even though Burmese pythons are generally docile and non-venomous, police are asking anyone who spots the snake not to try and catch it, but to instead call police.
#BREAKING: Beech Grove Police warn of 14 foot Python on the loose. Call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/ddSQkZp7mS— Paris Lewbel (@PLewbel) May 22, 2018
Burmese pythons are known for their patterned skin, rapid growth and easygoing nature.
Among the largest snakes on Earth, they can grow to more than 23 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds, with a girth equal to that of a telephone pole, according to National Geographic.
>> Related: Missing 17-foot python finds his way home after two weeks on lam
They’re native to the jungles and grasslands of Southeast Asia. They keep to the trees when they’re younger, until they get too big to climb anymore, and can swim like a fish, staying underwater for up to 30 minutes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}