California Chick-fil-A raises hourly wages from $12 to $18

SACRAMENTO - A California Chick-Fil-A owner is raising some employee’s hourly wages to $18 and offering benefits like paid time off to others starting Monday.
Current employees working as “hospitality professionals” making $12.50 to $13 will see their wages increase to $17 to $18, according to KXTV. Supervisor roles will get paid time off. All employees will get paid sick leave.
"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," owner Eric Mason told KXTV. "The people is the real key component to successful businesses. We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."
The minimum wage in California is $11 and is increasing 50 cents a year so that it will be $15 by 2022, according to KXTV.
