Canadian airport workers send pizza to American counterparts during government shutdown

It’s a case of diplomacy via pizza.
Canadian government workers are trying to spread goodwill to their American counterparts by shipping American air traffic controllers a few pizzas as they worked through their first payday without a check during the current government shutdown, CNN reported.
Workers at a Canadian Air Traffic Control Association’s center in Edmonton, Alberta, sent pizza to the air traffic controllers in Anchorage, Alaska, as a sign of solidarity.
TRENDING NOW:
- Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff
- Calm between the storms as 2 more systems move toward Pittsburgh
- Police: Woman texts friends about being beaten by boyfriend, dies days later
- VIDEO: Cardinal Wuerl: "I forgot I knew about abuse allegations"
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Other groups followed suit with units from Alberta, sending pies to workers in El Paso. So far more than 350 pizzas have been delivered to 49 locations in the U.S. and more are expected, CNN reported.
While still on the job, air traffic controllers, as well as other government workers deemed essential employees, are working without pay. They will receive their salary when the shutdown ends, The Washington Post reported. As for the remainder of the 800,000 federal employees who were furloughed and are currently not working, their income has to be reinstated by lawmakers. Both the House and Senate have passed bills that will give them retroactive pay once the shutdown has ended, The Post reported.
Last week, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming the country’s leaders have “unlawfully deprived NATCA members of their earned wages,” CNN reported. The lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining order and back pay for hours worked since the shutdown started on Dec. 22.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}