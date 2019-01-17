  • Canadian airport workers send pizza to American counterparts during government shutdown

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It’s a case of diplomacy via pizza.

    Canadian government workers are trying to spread goodwill to their American counterparts by shipping American air traffic controllers a few pizzas as they worked through their first payday without a check during the current government shutdown, CNN reported.

    Workers at a Canadian Air Traffic Control Association’s center in Edmonton, Alberta, sent pizza to the air traffic controllers in Anchorage, Alaska, as a sign of solidarity.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Other groups followed suit with units from Alberta, sending pies to workers in El Paso. So far more than 350 pizzas have been delivered to 49 locations in the U.S. and more are expected, CNN reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    While still on the job, air traffic controllers, as well as other government workers deemed essential employees, are working without pay. They will receive their salary when the shutdown ends, The Washington Post reported. As for the remainder of the 800,000 federal employees who were furloughed and are currently not working, their income has to be reinstated by lawmakers. Both the House and Senate have passed bills that will give them retroactive pay once the shutdown has ended, The Post reported

    Last week, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming the country’s leaders have “unlawfully deprived NATCA members of their earned wages,” CNN reported. The lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining order and back pay for hours worked since the shutdown started on Dec. 22. 

    This portion of Bill Striffler's electronic pay stub provided by him to the Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, with portions blacked out by him, shows his recent pay to be $0.00 for his work as an air traffic controller at Newark Airport.
    Bill Striffler via AP

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories