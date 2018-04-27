0 Car crashes into home: 'It sounded like a sonic boom'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina are looking for a driver who slammed into a family's home overnight in Charlotte.

>> Read more trending news

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, when a Mazda crashed almost completely inside the house.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom and rushed to make sure everyone was OK.

"It sounded like a big boom,” Levar Alustn said. “It sounded like thunder, like a boom. Nobody knew what happened, we just all ran out to make sure everybody was OK."

Another neighbor said the room that was hit is where three children sleep, but fortunately they weren't home at the time.

"God, you know he took them out of that situation because He wasn't ready for them yet. Three little angels, no, He wasn't ready for them to come home yet," said DeDe Craig.

There was a man inside the house at the time of the collision, but he was on the other side of the home and was not hurt.

The home was so badly damaged that the family cannot stay there.

Neighbors said the driver ran off and officers are still looking for him.

"It sounded like a sonic boom, and we all ran out of the house and then we seen the guy running down the road," Craig said.

No suspect description has been released.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.