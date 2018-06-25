0 Cardi B confirms she and Offset got married in September

ATLANTA - Fans took notice Sunday night when Migos’ Offset publicly thanked his “wife” while accepting the best group trophy at the BET Awards.

“Thank God. I thanked my wife. You should thank yours,” he said.

On the outside, Offset has been engaged to Cardi B since October but according to TMZ, the pair has been married since September -- before she was pregnant.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ obtained a copy of the marriage license, filed in Fulton County court on Sept. 20, 2017, that confirms the union of Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

The reports prompted Cardi to confirm the marriage on Twitter, saying, “This why I name my album ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ cause people will do the most to be nosey (sic) about your life.”

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new,” she said in a statement attached to the tweet Monday. “Breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do, but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.

“Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did. Just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with not dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” she said, referring to their onstage engagement at Power 99’s powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

“At least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she said.

Cardi is expecting a baby girl in July.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.