Cardi B reveals pregnancy, shows off baby bump in 'SNL' performance

NEW YORK - Apparently, the rumors were true.
Rapper Cardi B revealed her baby bump on this week's "Saturday Night Live" following weeks of speculation that she was pregnant with Migos star Offset's baby. The two have been engaged since October.
According to Billboard, the big reveal came as the mom-to-be performed "Be Careful" while wearing a form-fitting Christian Siriano gown.
Aye #BabyBardi is on the way! Congrats are in order to our sis @iamcardib 👶🏽💖— BET (@BET) April 8, 2018
Afterward, the "Bodak Yellow" singer – whose album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped Friday – was caught on camera backstage saying, "I'm finally free!"
She also tweeted early Sunday: “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?”
Fans and fellow celebs flocked to social media to congratulate her on the news:
No.1 album
Millionaire Man
Millionaire Herself
Pregnant
HAPPY !!! 😍😍💃💃💃💃
