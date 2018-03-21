Cat reunited with owner 14 years after hurricane disappearance

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Perry Martin probably can’t stop pondering about his cat.
In 2004, the orange tabby Thomas 2, or simply just “T2,” disappeared.
It happened when the Fort Pierce man moved into a friend’s house in Stuart after Hurricane Jeanne stormed through the area, according to TCPalm.
The retired K-9 officer grieved, but then came to terms with the idea that his cat had moved on to other ventures, or to that great catnap in the sky.
That all changed on March 9 with a phone call.
“Someone said, 'What if we told you T2 was alive?' I figured it was a mistake," Martin told TCPalm. "It was too crazy to believe."
Worn and weary, the fiery feline was found wandering the streets of Palm City.
He was brought into the shelter, where a scan of his skinny shoulder detected a microchip, which eventually led him back to Martin.
Next thing you know, the tabby, now 18 years old, is back snuggling on his owner’s lap.
The cat is content, but Martin’s questioning persists.
"Could you imagine if he could talk for just 15 minutes to tell us what he's been through?" Martin told TCPalm. "He'd probably say, 'Why did you keep the door shut, Dad?'"
Read more at TCPalm.
