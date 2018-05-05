  • Caught on camera: Day care workers laugh while pinning child under container

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DES MOINES, Iowa - A day care in Iowa is under investigation after a disturbing video surfaced on social media.

    The incident took place approximately a month ago at Traditions Children’s Center in West Des Moines. In the video, a day care worker is seen holding a large plastic container down with her foot. The container lifts up, and a toddler can be seen trying to get out. The employee places the container back down over the child. Laughter can be heard during the incident.

    The video was originally posted on Snapchat and has outraged parents. Traditions Children's Center owner Kristen Netteland told KCCI that she only found out about the incident this week. The employees involved in the incident no longer work for the day care, Netteland confirmed.

    The Department of Human Services is investigating the incident, KCCI reported.

