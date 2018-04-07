Cell phone, ‘other' relationships lead to murder on Easter Sunday, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Georgia woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a gunshot to the leg during an argument on Easter Sunday, according to newly released warrants.
Suspect Lagina Kimble was arguing with Corinth Covington over a cell phone and "other romantic relationships," police documents show.
The shooting apparently happened at their home in Stone Mountain in metro Atlanta around 7 a.m.
Police said Covington left the couple’s apartment and Kimble followed him outside with a gun where she shot him.
Court records show Covington was convicted last year of battering Kimble in 2015.
Kimble, 27, is charged with murder. She remained jailed Thursday.
