  • Cell phone, ‘other' relationships lead to murder on Easter Sunday, police say

    By: Joshua Sharpe, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Georgia woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a gunshot to the leg during an argument on Easter Sunday, according to newly released warrants.

    Suspect Lagina Kimble was arguing with Corinth Covington over a cell phone and "other romantic relationships," police documents show.

    The shooting apparently happened at their home in Stone Mountain in metro Atlanta around 7 a.m.

    Police said Covington left the couple’s apartment and Kimble followed him outside with a gun where she shot him.

    Court records show Covington was convicted last year of battering Kimble in 2015.

    Kimble, 27, is charged with murder. She remained jailed Thursday.

