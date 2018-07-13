  • Central Florida girl, 9, reported missing

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    9-year-old Florida girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon in Marion County, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported. 

    Deputies said Chelsea Phillips was last seen after being dropped off by her school bus near U.S. 301 at about 2 p.m. Thursday near her home in Citra.

    A news release said Chelsea “left in an unknown direction.” 

    Chelsea was last seen wearing a multi-colored floral top, tan shorts and brown sandals. 

