Chadwick Boseman wins MTV best hero award, gives it to Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: TV personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kris Jenner attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)34
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Actors Winston Duke, Chadwick Boseman, and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award (Presented by Toyota) for 'Black Panther' onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)40
A big-screen hero honored a real-life one during MTV’s Movie & TV Awards ceremony Monday night.
Chadwick Boesman, who played T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” as well as, in the “Avengers: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” films, won the award for best hero in a movie, but instead of keeping the spotlight for himself, he invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage to give a real-life hero the award, saying the golden popcorn trophy will live at his house, CNN reported.
“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said when introducing Shaw.
🍿🍿🍿 and more 🍿… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018
Shaw was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April. Four were killed in the attack.
Shawe had been at the restaurant with a friend when the gunman, Travis Reinking, entered and opened fire. Police said Shaw grabbed the gun from Reinking and threw the rifle over the counter.
Reinking was arrested after a manhunt.
