Chadwick Boseman wins MTV best hero award, gives it to Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A big-screen hero honored a real-life one during MTV’s Movie & TV Awards ceremony Monday night.

    Chadwick Boesman, who played T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” as well as, in the “Avengers: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” films, won the award for best hero in a movie, but instead of keeping the spotlight for himself, he invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage to give a real-life hero the award, saying the golden popcorn trophy will live at his house, CNN reported

    “Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said when introducing Shaw. 

    Shaw was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April. Four were killed in the attack. 

    Shawe had been at the restaurant with a friend when the gunman, Travis Reinking, entered and opened fire. Police said Shaw grabbed the gun from Reinking and threw the rifle over the counter. 

    Reinking was arrested after a manhunt.

     

