0 Chance the Rapper engaged to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley

CHICAGO - Chance the Rapper is engaged.

People reported that the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley at a backyard party in Chicago in front of friends and family Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Video posted by The Shade Room shows the proposal.

“Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” Bennett asks Corley while down on one knee.

The couple’s 2-and-1/2-year-old daughter, Kensli, runs up to her parents before Corley puts the round-cut diamond sparkler on her own finger.

Bennett himself confirmed the news on Twitter, posting “she said yes” with a link emoji.

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

Bennett’s younger brother, Taylor, shared the news in his own Instagram post.

The couple had a few rough patches before getting to this point. In May 2016, the couple separated after Corley filed court documents that February declaring Bennett was Kensli’s father. According to the Chicago Tribune, she asked the court for her to be Kensli’s sole caretaker. She also requested child support.

By March 2016, Corley amended the petition to say that she and Bennett were living together and that he has helped care for and contribute money toward Kensli. In May 2016, Bennett asked the court to declare him Kensli’s father and that he and Corely have “shared allocation of parental responsibility and reasonable parenting time.”

The couple has been dating since 2013.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.