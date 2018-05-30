Charlie Sheen tweets about Two and Half Men reboot following Roseanne cancellation

Charlie Sheen is planning his own sitcom reboot soon after news emerged that ABC canceled Roseanne Barr’s “Roseanne” reboot.
Deadline reported that Sheen tweeted a photo of a script from the first season of “Two and a Half Men” with a goodbye message to “Roseanne.”
“Adios Roseanne! good riddance, hashtag NOT Winning,” Sheen tweeted Tuesday. “The runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns”
Sheen’s “winning” phrase became popular when he tweeted the phrase during his infamous 2011 breakdown, which led in part to his firing from the Chuck Lorre sitcom after eight seasons.
“Two and Half Men” ran on CBS from 2003 to 2015. When Sheen’s character, Charlie Harper, was killed off, the show continued with Ashton Kutcher in his place. A reboot with Sheen involved would probably include revision of the series’ plot.
Sheen has a supporter in Barr -- Deadline reported that Barr retweeted his script tweet -- but according to People, Jon Cryer, Sheen’s former co-star, may be skeptical.
“What could possibly go wrong?” Cryer tweeted.
