Child actor Shaun Weiss arrested for public intoxication; stunning mug shot concerns fans

Child actor Shaun Weiss, who played the talkative Goldberg in the popular “Mighty Ducks” film trilogy, was arrested over the weekend in Northern California for public intoxication, according to media reports, but even more surprising is the mug shot, showing a gaunt Weiss with a sad, downcast expression.
Police in Oroville, California, about an hour outside Sacramento, eventually let Weiss, 38, go without filing charges, according to celebrity website TMZ.
Oh how the mighty have fallen. Really hoping shaun weiss gets the help he needs. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZrijtrhCIS— Shawn Palmer (@PalmerGuyBoston) August 6, 2018
‘The Mighty Ducks’ goalie arrested for public intoxication (MUG SHOT/STORY) https://t.co/JXQPsllKV8— The Gary & Dino Show (@garyanddino) August 6, 2018
This isn’t Weiss’ first run-in with police. He was arrested last year on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to People magazine, after he was reportedly caught with methamphetamine.
After appearing in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise, Weiss landed roles on “Freaks and Geeks,” “King of Queens” and “Boy Meets World,” to name a few of his TV and movie appearances.
