Child dies after hiding in dryer

A Houston family is mourning the death of a child after he was found in a dryer.
Officials said Fernando Hernandez Jr., 10, was found after police said he and his friends were playing hide-and-seek and having a Nerf gun battle in their apartment complex, KTRK reported.
Fernando’s mother, Christina Rodriguez, told KTRK he was playing with his brother.
“I don’t know what happened,” Rodriguez said. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”
Paramedics were called, and tried to revive him with CPR. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, KTRK reported.
Police are investigating what killed the boy.
