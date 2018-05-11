0 Chris Brown sued after woman says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted in his home

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against Chris Brown and two others on Wednesday by a woman who claims she was held down and sexually assaulted at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the woman, who goes by Jane Doe in the suit, says she and a friend were at Brown’s house in February 2017 for an after-party.

The civil suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, hate violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

In the suit, filed by lawyer Gloria Allred, the woman said she and her friend’s cellphones were taken away when they got to Brown’s home. The woman says she was held down by one of Brown's friends, Lowell Grissom Jr., also known as Young Lo, and an unnamed woman and forced to perform sexual acts, People reported.

Doe said in the suit that there were alcohol and drugs at the party, including marijuana, molly and cocaine. She said she could not leave the home because the property was enclosed and gated.

The alleged victim said in the complaint that her mother was unable to get in contact with her and called police, who located her through a tracking device on the victim’s phone. Doe alleges that Brown and Grissom had multiple guns on the property and that Brown “ordered Grissom and others to hide a duffel bag filled with guns.” The compliant says that Brown denied police entry into his home.

Doe says that she immediately went to a rape treatment center and reported the incident to police when she was able to get out of the house. Allred said she believes there is an active investigation but there have been no charges filed.

The Blast reported that Allred said during a news conference Wednesday that Doe “filed this lawsuit because she wants justice for herself, but she also wants to warn other young women about the potential danger to themselves if they have their phone taken away and if they go to Chris Brown’s house.”

“If any of that were true, it would’ve been criminally investigated. Obviously, it was and it was rejected,” Mark Geragos, Brown’s attorney, told TMZ Thursday. “And, you know, I guess the fact that they made a demand for $17 million and that I told them to go pound sand probably explains why they did the press conference (Wednesday).”

“Chris didn’t do anything and they know Chris didn’t do anything. Other than using his name so that she could have a press conference, I don’t understand why he’s dragged into anything.”

Geragos told TMZ that he and Allred “secretly mediated the case already,” and the woman’s claims were false.

“In another era, we might have called this a shakedown,” Geragos said. “None of these allegations are true. Nobody has done anything with this ... There’s no case here. Chris is a target.”

Allred said she never demanded $17 million or any money, and that Gregaros and Brown never came to a mediation meeting.

“Mark Geragos was a no show at the mediation. He did not show up. He did not call. He was not there,” Allred told Billboard Thursday. “Chris Brown and Young Lo also did not show up or call.”

“The mediation was a complete waste of my time and that of my client. I was left wondering why Mr. Geragos scheduled it and whether there was an ulterior motive to stall for time as I never would have agreed to mediate the case had I known that Mr. Geragos and his clients would not be attending. Since neither Mark nor his clients appeared at the mediation they will now have to face me in court.

“Be prepared Mark,” Allred said at the end of her response. “We have our evidence and all that you appear to have is a statement that you and I mediated which is completely false because I can prove that you were never even there at the mediation, that I never made a demand and that your clients were also not there.”

