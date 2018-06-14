  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend donate to ACLU for Trump's birthday

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are celebrating President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday by supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Teigen shared a message on her Twitter page on Thursday, stating that every member of her family donated $72,000 to the ACLU.

    >> Read: Donald Trump turns 72: Messages of well-wishes and a look at past birthdays

    In the note signed “With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles,” Teigen wrote:

    “John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families.”

    Teigen noted that the ACLU also supports reproductive rights, criminal justice reform and First Amendment rights.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chrissy Teigen, John Legend donate to ACLU for Trump's birthday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Increase in depression, suicide risks linked to simultaneous use of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fireball Whiskey flies across Arkansas interstate in fiery semi accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    REDRUM: Ewan McGregor cast as Danny, Jack Nicolson's son in ‘The Shining' sequel