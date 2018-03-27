0 Christina Aguilera debuts stripped-back look on Paper Magazine

Ahead of what many speculate is the release of a new album, Christina Aguilera has debuted her latest new look on the cover of Paper Magazine.

>> Read more trending news

The April cover star spoke with the magazine about transformation, something that she’s undergone multiple times in her career.

Fans will recall that Aguilera made her music debut among the bubble gum pop craze, later became more risque with her looks around the release of her 2002 album “Stripped,” and channeled old Hollywood glam around 2006, when her third album “Back to Basics” was released.

Since then, she’s taken on a mod/futuristic look for the release of her “Bionic” album in 2010, and as of late dons a high-fashion look that appears to be inspired by the 1990s.

Stunning photos from the Paper shoot play on this aesthetic. The typically glammed-up singer wears minimal makeup and tousled hair in many of the photos.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” Aguilera told the publication. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Still, Aguilera said fans shouldn’t expect her to ditch her signature red lips any time soon.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face. Let’s not get it twisted,” she said.

More photos and Aguilera’s interview with Paper can be read at PaperMag.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.