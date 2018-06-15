Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Fallon perform in disguise in NYC subway

NEW YORK - Christina Aguilera went busking with Jimmy Fallon as part of a prank for Fallon’s late-night show Wednesday.
The segment, which aired Thursday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” showed Aguilera wearing a big-brimmed, floppy brown hat with brown hair and Fallon wearing a fedora, sunglasses and long hair as they performed an acoustic version of Aretha Franklin’s “Think.”
Once it was revealed the singer was Aguilera, they pulled off their disguises and performed the vocalist’s 2004 hit, “Fighter.”
Aguilera appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her sixth studio album, “Liberation,” which is available on streaming and in stores now. She also performed her latest single, “Fall In Line” sans duet partner Demi Lovato, who is on vocal rest.
Watch Aguilera’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the videos below.
