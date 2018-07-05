Claude Lanzmann, who directed epic movie 'Shoah,' dead at 92

French film director Claude Lanzmann, the force behind the 1985 epic Holocaust documentary “Shoah” died in Paris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 92.
Lanzmann’s death was confirmed by a source Thursday after a report in the French newspaper Le Monde.
“Shoah,” released in 1985, has been called one of the greatest films ever made about the Holocaust, The Hollywood Reporter said. It won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best nonfiction film and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for best documentary in 1987.
According to the Movie Review Query Engine, Lanzmann spent 11 years on “Shoah,” conducting his own interviews. He divided Holocaust witness interviews into survivors, bystanders and perpetrators and did not use archival footage
Lanzmann’s other documentaries include “Tsaha” (1994), “The Last of the Unjust” (2013), and “Napalm” (2017).
Lanzmann received a lifetime achievement award at the 2013 Berlin International Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter said.
