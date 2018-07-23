0 Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams arrested after allegedly pushing bandmate to ground onstage

WATERLOO, N.Y. - Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams was arrested on an attempted assault charge after he appeared to shove one of his bandmates onstage at a concert.

Video posted by TMZ appears to show Abrams walking up to band member Mark Calderon as Calderon said good night to the audience. Abrams then appears to shove Calderon to the ground.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to an incident at the del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York, at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

“Deputies subsequently arrested Bryan K Abrams, age 48, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for attempted assault in the 3rd degree,” a Seneca County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said in a statement to People. “It is alleged that during the concert Abrams showed a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor. The victim was transported by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital where he was treated and released for neck and back pain.”

Police did not say Calderon was involved in the incident, but according to The Blast, Calderon said that Abrams was intoxicated before the show began.

“Calderon says Abrams’ drinking during shows has been an ongoing issue, and tells us his longtime bandmate needs to get help by checking himself into treatment if he wants to continue a professional relationship,” The Blast reported.

Police said that alcohol was a factor in the incident, according to The Blast.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.