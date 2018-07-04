Competitors gather for annual Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest

Competitive eaters from around the world will meet Wednesday on Coney Island for the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
The contest, which takes place every Fourth of July, is one of the world’s best-known competitive eating events. The women’s event is scheduled to start at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday with the men’s contest following at noon.
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will compete against 20 other men in an attempt to retain the Mustard Yellow International Belt for an 11th year. He set the Coney Island record last year by gobbling 72 dogs and he holds the world record, with 73 dogs consumed in 10 minutes.
On the women’s side of the competition, Miki Sudo is aiming to claim her fifth title in a row. She downed 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes to top the field last year, setting a new personal best for her. She will face off against 19 other women Wednesday, including Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas, who holds the world record at 45 dogs eaten in 10 minutes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}