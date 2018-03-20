0 Brother of Parkland gunman held on $500K bond, accused of trespassing at Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, Fla. - Update 1:50 p.m. EDT, March 20: Bond was set at $500,000 for Zachary Cruz following his arrest Monday near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where his older brother, Nikolas, killed 17 people Feb. 14.

State officials said the younger brother had trespassed at the school three time since the mass shooting.

A state prosecutor had originally asked for bond to be set at $750,000. Standard bond is $25 for trespassing charges.

Among other stipulations imposed by the court, Zachary Cruz will not be able to visit his brother in jail.

Also, the Lake Worth-area home where Zachary lives will be searched for weapons, Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ruled.

Joseph Alan Kimok, Zachary Cruz’s attorney, said his client is being held “because of who he is related to, not what he did.” — Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) March 20, 2018

State prosecutor Sarahnell Murphy said that in jailhouse conversations, Zachary Cruz has told Nikolas “how popular” he is now and “how many girls he’s capable of attracting” after the mass shooting.

Original report: The brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus in Parkland, according to the Broward County Sheriff’ Office.

Zachary Cruz, 18, told deputies he went to the campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office said he rode his skateboard through the campus, passing all locked doors and gates. Deputies said he was previously warned by school officials to stay away from the campus.

The sheriff’s office said Zachary Cruz has no connections to Broward County at this time. Before the shootings, he lived with his brother and family friend, Rocxanne Deschamps, in a Lantana-area mobile home.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged in a 34-count indictment with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others. He is being held without bail at the Broward County Jail after the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 14 students and three adults dead.

After the fatal shootings, Zachary Cruz was put under a mental-health evaluation. He told investigators that as he drove home with Deschamps after he heard about the shootings he said, "I don't want to be alive. I don't want to deal with this stuff."

He has denied wanting either to kill or harm himself.

