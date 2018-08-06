Connecticut woman wakes up, finds bear inside home

CANTON, Conn. - A Connecticut woman woke up Monday to the sounds of a 400-pound bear breaking into her home, WVIT reported.
It was the fourth bear to enter a home in Canton since last week, police said.
The woman told police she was sleeping around 7 a.m. when the bear broke a screen door and entered her home, WVIT reported.
While the animal came into her bedroom and moved a dresser, the woman said she played dead on her bed, the television station reported.
When the bear left the bedroom and moved toward her kitchen, the woman called police.
When authorities arrived the bear was still in the kitchen, but it left the house moments later and walked into the nearby woods.
The woman was not injured, WVIT reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}