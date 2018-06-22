Cook smashes rat's head with hatchet on Florida BBQ restaurant's kitchen floor

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A cook at a rat-infested barbecue restaurant cut the head of a rodent with a hatchet on the kitchen floor, video shows.
The Dixie Pig was shut down and a stop sale on vegetables and ribs was issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation June 14 for 14 violations ,including multiple rodent droppings, according to a state report.
“Observed four fresh rodent droppings next to trap between True reach-in cooler and Continental reach in cooler in wait station,” the report states. “Observed five fresh rodent droppings behind soda machine at front counter. Observed seven fresh rodent droppings under prep table with can opener in kitchen area.”
The stop sale included a pound of cut onions, 2 pounds of peppers, 5 pounds of pickles and 15 pounds of ribs.
While the restaurant was closed, video of an employee mutilating the rat, including chopping of its head in the kitchen, was discovered, according to WPLG.
"To be honest with you, it's sickening, OK," restaurant owner Sherrie Gentry told WPLG. "It really is."
Cleaning crews and pest control were at the restaurant every day after the closure.
"We spent 24 hours since that day (cleaning the restaurant,” Manny Varias, kitchen manager for 10 years, told WPLG. “Power-washed everything, looked in every corner with a flashlight."
The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen two days later, according to state records.
