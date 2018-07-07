Cops: Man threatens deputies, shatters patrol car window with his head

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A man faces terroristic threat charges after he threatened deputies and shattered the rear window of a patrol car, according to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.
Kalone Antoine Wilson also attempted to kick one of the deputies during his arrest Friday on reckless driving and other traffic violations, Hall County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware said.
On Tuesday, police said Wilson quickly backed out of a driveway and nearly hit two cars. Police obtained warrants for reckless driving, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.
But when they went to make an arrest Friday, he allegedly threatened them and tried to assault them.
“Once inside the back of the transport vehicle, Mr. Wilson shattered the rear window of the patrol car by repeatedly striking it with his head and shoulders,” Ware said.
Wilson, 26, of Gainesville, faces new charges of felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.
He had multiple warrants out for his arrest dating to May 14, authorities said. A bench warrant was also issued for his arrest on two simple battery charges.
Wilson, who remains in the Hall County Jail, also faces a probation violation charge.
