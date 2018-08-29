POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An Uber driver shot and killed a man Tuesday, officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Uber driver told authorities that the man was following and threatening him on Dundee Road near Carl Floyd and County Road 550 in unincorporated Polk County, deputies said.
Video from the Uber driver’s dashboard and the 911 call that was made by the Uber driver are expected to be released sometime Wednesday morning.
The names of those involved have not been released. The shooting victim was from Winter Haven, deputies said.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
