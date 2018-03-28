  • Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, LAPD says he wasn't

    LOS ANGELES - Actor Corey Feldman said he was hospitalized after a man stabbed him while he was in his car.

    Entertainment Tonight reported that the former child star tweeted photos of himself in what looks like a hospital bed.

    Feldman also said the Los Angles Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

    “IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

    Feldman said he has faced “mounting threats on all social media platforms” and that the incident may be connected to that.

    The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45 p.m., according to the department. 

    Although police are investigating the incident, KTLA reported that LAPD officer Drake Madison said Feldman, who was driving the car, and a passenger were at a stop light in Los Angeles when a person approached the driver’s window, made a “jabbing motion” and left.

    Madison said Feldman drove himself to the hospital and had no laceration to his stomach. It is not clear what weapon was used.

