0 Could skeletal remains found in home's basement solve missing woman's case from 1966?

A cold case could soon be solved if the skeletal remains found in the basement of a Long Island home turn out to be the woman who has been missing since 1966.

Police recently reviewed the case of Louise Pietrewicz, after The Suffolk Times published a special report in October that brought the case back into view.

Pietrewicz disappeared more than half a century ago, WPIX reported. At the time she was in a relationship with William Boken, a police officer in the area. She had recently left her husband, who was accused of physically and mentally abusing her, the Times reported, and had started seeing Boken, who was married at the time.

In October 1966, Pietrewicz took more than $1,000 from her bank account, and closed it. The next day, she “disappeared in the company of a man friend,” a court document filed 10 years later stated. Pietrewicz left behind an 11-year-old daughter, the Times reported.

Boken died in the 1980s, but his former wife told police investigating Pietrewicz’s case that there was a body buried in a burlap bag in the basement of the Bokens’ former home, WPIX reported.

The house was searched in 2013, but nothing was found.

Last week, spurred on by the paper’s report, another search of the home was conducted. After Suffolk County police homicide detectives, along with Southold Police, used ground-penetrating sonar, they found skeletal remains in the home, WPIX reported. The remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine whose remains they are and to find a cause of death.

